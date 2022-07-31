Two children die as house collapses in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jul 31: A house collapsed following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, leaving two children dead, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.

The loss of innocent lives due to house collapse in Billawar is extremely unfortunate and tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief”, the LG said. (AGENCIES)