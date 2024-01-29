Two Booked Under PSA For Anti-National Activities In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Police on Monday booked two men in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Police identified the two as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narshima a resident of Khanpora Baramulla and Safeer Ahmad Bhat alias Safeer Molvi of Janbazpora Baramulla.

“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked the two persons under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” a police statement said. The booked persons have been lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.

Police said that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion. “Despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their anti national & social activities,” Police said. (Agencies)