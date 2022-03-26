Two blasts rock Koteranka close to PS, Sub Divn Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Two powerful blasts rocked Koteranka town just 150 meters from Police Station and close to Sub Divisional Headquarters and Main Market in the border district of Rajouri tonight but failed to cause any casualties or damage.

A top police officer confirmed that the blasts seemed to be “terror act”.

Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG Rajouri-Poonch range Vivek Gupta and SSP Rajouri Aslam Choudhary are monitoring the situation.

Sources told the Excelsior that first blast took place in the heart of Koteranka town at 8.15 pm when most of shops in the market were shut while others were being closed by the owners. The site was just 150 meters from Kandi Police Station and close to Sub Divisional Headquarters.

As police personnel gathered at the spot for investigations, another blast rocked the town after a gap of 20 minutes from the first explosion.

The cops had narrow escape as explosion occurred yards away from the area where they were standing.

As there were no splinters, the cops and passers-by survived. However, sound of the explosion was heard two to three kilometres from Koteranka town.

“It seemed to be a terror act,” a police officer said but added that nature of explosive devices would be known only after forensic experts reach the spot. Area remained under police cordon for the night.

“The plot was to target cops which is evident from the fact that second blast took place after 20 minutes of the first explosion when police personnel had reached the spot. However, they were standing some distance away,” sources said.

It couldn’t be ascertained immediately as to whether the explosive devices were fitted with timer or were detonated remote control.

Army, CRPF and police personnel reached the spot and have launched joint search operation to track down the militants responsible for the blasts. No arrests have been made so far.

On August 12, 2021, militants lobbed a grenade on BJP leader’s house in Rajouri town in which an infant was killed and six others were injured.

An official statement by Rajouri police said “on Saturday evening between 8:15 pm to 8:30 pm, two low intensity explosions have took place at Koteranka. No loss of life or property has taken place in these incidents. Technical teams have been dispatched to the sites of explosions for necessary examination and other proceedings. Security forces are on site for other verification and probe”.