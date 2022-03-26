SPO martyred in Budgam attack, brother critical

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was martyred and his brother critically injured as militants sprayed bullets on them this evening in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that the militant fired upon the siblings-Ishfiq Ahmad Dar, 26, posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar, 23, a student- at their residence in Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them grievously.

They were shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar where the SPO was declared dead on arrival by doctors. “Condition of his brother is stated to be critical,” he said.

A case has been registered and investigation started into the matter.

The entire area was cordoned off by police and security forces and massive search operation has been launched against the militants responsible for the attack.

This is the second militant attack in the area. On March 21, a man who was allegedly working for the security forces was shot dead by militants in the adjacent village of Gotpora.

Identified as Tajamul Mohi-ud-Din Rather, he was allegedly working for the security forces was shot dead by militants outside his home in Gotpora village of Budgam district.