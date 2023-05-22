Two bikers injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 22: Two bikers sustained critical injuries after a rashly driven vehicle of Tata Sumo make rammed into the motorcycle they were riding and coming from opposite side at Mehar area here on Jammu Srinagar National Highway this evening.

Police sources informed that the Tata Sumo was bearing registration number JK06-4574 and the motorcycle had registration number JK19-5092.

Both the injured bikers were rushed to District Hospital Ramban.

Driver of Tata Sumo escaped from the spot.

The injured were Budhi Singh, 48 son of, Dhram Singh, resident of Tehsil Neera and pillion rider Budhi Singh, 50, son of Dhanater Singh, resident of Neera.

Police has registered a case in FIR number 188 of 2023 Under Sections 279/337/IPC at Police Station Ramban.