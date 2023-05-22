Harshdev detained

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 22: Former Minister and Panthers Party leader Harshdev Singh was today detained as preventive measure when he along with his supporters and party workers was protesting in front of Police Station Udhampur.

Police team whisked away Harshdev Singh from the protest and detained him in the Police Station where a case FIR under Section 107/105 was registered against him as preventive measure. He was later released on executive a bond.

Harshdev Singh along with his party workers and supporters was protesting in front of Police Station Udhampur against alleged harassment of `innocent people’. Amid raising of slogans against Police, he accused the Udhampur Police of acting on behest of ruling BJP and harassing innocent people.