Two AN 32 sorties to operate between Kargil-Jammu, 122 passengers airlifted

SRINAGAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will operate two sorties of AN 32 to airlift passengers between Kargil in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and Jammu, winter capital of UT J&K on Friday.

Chief Coordinator, AN-32 Kargil Courier Service, Aamir Ali said that two sorties of Kargil courier will operate between border district of Kargil and Jammu today.

He said AN32 Kargil Courier airlifted 122 passengers today between Kargil and Srinagar.

As many as 71 passengers were lifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 43 from Kargil to Srinagar, in two sorties.

Eight passengers on return from Kargil to Chandigarh, he added.

The Kargil courier is being operated to airlift passengers as the border district is cut off from the rest of the country, including Kashmir, after Srinagar-Leh national highway was closed from January 1, 2021 due to accumulation of snow. (AGENCY)