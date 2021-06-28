Twitter removes incorrect map showing J&K and Ladakh as separate from India

JAMMU: After facing severe backlash, Twitter on Monday got rid of a controversial map of India which showed Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country. On late Monday night, the global map which earlier appeared on the career section of Twitter website under the header ‘Tweep Life’ was removed completely from the web page.

The furore comes amid a bitter stand-off between the Indian government and Twitter over compliance with new IT rules.

After the distorted map came under public scrutiny and triggered a heavy censuring from netizens, demands of strict action against the microblogging platform were raised.

This is not the first time that Twitter has misrepresented India’s map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.

Twitter is yet to comment on revoking the global map from its website. (AGENCY)