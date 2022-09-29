Twin Blast in Udhampur, 2 people injured, Says Matter Being Investigated: ADGP Jammu

Srinagar, September 29: Police on Thrusday said that two persons were injured after two blasts took place within span of 8hrs in Udhampur district of Jammu division.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that An explosion took place in a parked bus at around 10:30PM last night near a petrol Pump at domail Chowk, Udhampur in which two people sustained minor injuries.

Another similar blast took place in another bus parked in old bus stand Udhampur at 6:00 am today wherein no casualty has been reported. Matter is being investigated, the top cop added.

“The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter,” said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range. (Agencies)