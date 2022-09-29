India records 4,272 Covid cases in a day; death toll rises to 5,28,611

New Delhi, September 29: India’s covid-19 case tally increased by 4,272 in a day to reach 4,45,83,360, while active cases have declined to 40,750, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

Active cases comprised 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.51 per cent.

Active covid cases declined by 229 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,13,999. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.17 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive. (Agencies)