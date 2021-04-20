TWF calls for strike over Govt’s 50% passenger order

Demands 50% hike in passenger fare, says no passenger vehicle to ply on roads from tomorrow

JAMMU: The Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF) Tuesday called for a strike over fresh government order regarding 50% passenger movement in vehicles and demanded 50% hike in passenger fare.

TS Wazir, President of Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association said that the order regarding 50% passenger movement in public transport has been taken without taking the transporters into the consideration.

“With 50% passengers on board, we won’t be able to even earn the money for fuelling purposes,” Wazir said, adding that the government should either hike passenger fare by 50% or the transporters will go for a strike from tomorrow (Wednesday). (KNO)