TVS Motor Company launches BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 in Nepal

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company today launched BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal.

The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms–RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions, according to a company release.

TVS NTORQ 125 ushered in a new era of connectivity, power, and style to the scooter industry.

The BS-VI edition will redefine it with superior performance and a smooth riding experience.

The new edition also debuts a 5.8-litre fuel tank for the scooter.

(AGENCIES)