Gold jumps Rs 169; silver rallies Rs 396

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 169 to Rs 46,753 per 10 gram with recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,584 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied Rs 396 to Rs 66,080 per kilogram from Rs 65,684 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.32 per ounce.

“Gold prices got support from soft dollar index and fall in US treasury yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “Gold prices edged higher, amidst fall in US yields and concerns over rising Delta variant cases, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting this week.” (AGENCIES)