TVS introduces new colour ‘Matte Silver’ in TVS NTORQ 125

HOSUR: Two and three-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new colour—Matte Silver—for their 125cc scooter offering TVS NTORQ 125.

The new colour is a celebration of TVS NTORQ 125, India’s first connected scooter, becoming the most awarded scooter in India for FY 18-19.

It is accompanied by the debut of ‘Scooter of the Year’ emblem which will be sported by all models going forward, a company release here said.

Launched in February 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed immense response from its target audience—Gen Z.

It has swept nine automotive industry awards in India and also set precedence with award-winning marketing campaigns thus becoming the ‘Scooter of the Year’.

This has been achieved through positive response from all the stakeholders, including customers and enthusiasts which led to the brand crossing the two lakh sales milestone in less than one year since launch.

It comes in a colour selection of Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey and Metallic Red. The Matte Silver addition will be available in disc variant.

(AGENCIES)