Antigua to revoke Mehul Choksi’s citizenship, may soon extradite him to India

Antigua PM Gaston Browne has agreed to revoke the citizenship of billionaire diamantaire Mehul Choksi after massive diplomatic pressure from India.

Mehul Choksi’s citizenship was earlier processed in Antigua and he managed to get through. However, sources say his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India for him to face action back home.

The PM of Antigua has said it is not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour to criminals and those who are involved in financial crimes.

The PM has also said that once Mehul Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, he will be extradited to India.

“Choksi’s citizenship was processed, he got through. We do have recourse, the reality is that his citizenship will be revoked and he will be deported to India,” the PM has said,