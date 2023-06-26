Trustee, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Call On Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, JUNE 26: Dr C K Gariyali, Trustee, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Dr Gariyali accompanied by Johan Alex, Executive Director, Sunny Rampal, Vice President of the Bank and M K Bhat – Founder Help line humanity held discussion with the Lt Governor on various matters, which includes starting a branch of the bank in Jammu, opening school and vocational courses, assistance in cleanliness of Dal Lake as a pilot project and promotion of local folk art.