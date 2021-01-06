Trump bans 8 Chinese software apps from processing US transactions

Washington, Jan 6: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an executive order banning several Chinese applications from processing US transactions due to national security concerns, the White House said in a press release.

“The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law: any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with persons that develop or control the following Chinese connected software applications, or with their subsidiaries, as those transactions and persons are identified by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) under subsection (e) of this section: Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office,” the release said on Tuesday.

The release claims that Chinese software applications collect personal information from US citizens that could be accessed by the Chinese government.

Within 45 days, the US Secretary of Commerce will provide Trump with a report identifying which individuals and transactions have been banned under the new executive order.

Chinese officials have repeatedly refuted such allegations made by the US. (agencies)