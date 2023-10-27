Truly Elated By Overwhelming Response To Auction Of Mementoes I’ve Received: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is truly elated with the overwhelming response to the auction of the mementoes he has received over the years and urged people to join in and place their bids.

Replicas of the Sun Temple at Modhera and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh, Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, a rich painting depicting a ghat of Varanasi are among the 912 items which are part of the latest round of e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to the prime minister.

“I’m truly elated by the overwhelming response to the auction of the mementoes I’ve received over the years,” Modi said on X.

“As you’re aware, the proceeds are dedicated to Namami Gange. I kindly encourage everyone to join in and place their bids for some of the very special mementoes I have received,” he said.

A statue of Ram Darbar, a model of Golden Temple of Amritsar, Kamdhenu and the souvenir of Jerusalem are also among the popular items in the latest round of e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to Prime Minister Modi.

The e-auction that began on October 2 will end on October 31. (Agencies)