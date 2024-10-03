Truflo by Hindware introduces PPRC pipes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Further expanding its product portfolio, Truflo by Hindware, India’s fastest-growing plastic pipes & fittings brand launched PPRC (Polypropylene Random Copolymer) pipes, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, Truflo by Hindware Limited said, “In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, where extreme weather conditions and high-pressure requirements are common, our PPRC pipes are the ideal solution. These innovative pipes offer superior performance, durability, and reliability, making them the perfect choice for both residential and commercial applications. We’re excited to launch this new product line and provide customers in the region with access to the latest in plumbing technology.”

“The PPRC pipes are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and high pressure. They offer exceptional freeze-thaw resistance, excellent chemical resistance, low thermal conductivity, and a lightweight design. These features make them ideal for various applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial plumbing systems, heating systems, and water treatment plants,” he added.

Available in a range of diameters and pressure ratings, Truflo PPRC pipes come in three product lines: Green Triple Layer, White Mono Layer, and White Triple Layer TRUtherm. Each line is designed to meet specific needs and provide customers with a comprehensive selection.

These innovative pipes offer exceptional performance, making them ideal for extreme hot and cold water applications. They are suitable for high-pressure lines and can withstand temperatures ranging from -10°C to 95°C. With a low thermal conductivity of 0.24 W/mK, these pipes minimize heat loss, ensuring efficient and cost-effective performance

The event was attended by distributors and retailers from the region.