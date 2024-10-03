Star International cricketers excited to play in J&K: Raheja

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host 13 matches of the third leg of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), taking place at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Bakshi Stadium at Srinagar, starting from October 3. This marks the return of International-level live cricket action to Kashmir after a 40-year hiatus, generating palpable excitement among International Cricket stars.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of the Legends League Cricket, shared the players’ enthusiasm in an interview with the Excelsior, emphasizing the overwhelming support they received from the region during the previous edition. “We received a lot of support from the administration and immense love from the public last year. However, due to limited time, we couldn’t bring cricket to Kashmir. Only a few matches were conducted in Jammu, which were interrupted by rain. This time, we are back with a complete schedule for both Jammu and Kashmir, and we’re eagerly looking forward to some great competitive matches,” Raheja stated.

Raheja emphasized the importance of bringing cricket to regions where international-level matches are rare, reaffirming their commitment to promoting the sport across the country. He explained the decision to conduct the final match in Srinagar was influenced by the community’s support and love from last year. “Our team has been in Kashmir for the last few months for preparations and we are getting full support from the administration. We want to promote a sports culture in Kashmir so that youngsters actively participate in sports,” Raheja noted.

Discussing the growth of LLC, Raheja mentioned that as they enter the fifth season, the league has become the first choice for retired cricketers worldwide. “Those at the end of their cricket careers are always looking for opportunities to extend their careers, and LLC provides that,” he said.

Mirroring the Indian Premier League (IPL), LLC introduced an auction this year. Raheja remarked, “IPL is like a college, and we have learned from it, but we have created a new category for retired cricketers. We received an overwhelming response from 700 players across different countries, ultimately selecting only 200 for the auction, with fitness being the only criterion for selection.”

Regarding ticket prices, Raheja indicated that they anticipate a larger crowd than last year, which led to a reduction in ticket prices. He urged everyone to come out in large numbers to witness these exciting cricket matches, as some cricket stars may be playing their last season on the ground.

FIXTURE

jammu

3rd October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Hyderabad Team

4th October 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

5th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

6th October 2024: India Capitals vs Southern Superstars

6th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Hyderabad Team

7th October 2024: India Capitals vs Gujarat Team

8th October 2024: REST DAY

SRINAGAR

9th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

10th October 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

11th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Team

12th October 2024: Qualifier (Position 1 vs Position 2)

13th October 2024: Eliminator (Position 3 vs Position 4)

14th October 2024: Semi Final (Loser Qualifier vs Eliminator Winner)

15th October 2024: REST DAY

16th October 2024: FINAL (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semis)