Don’t be misled by opposition, this election is about development, destruction: Rajnath in Haryana

CHANDIGARH, Oct 2 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday accused the Congress of not fulfilling its poll promises as he asked the people of Haryana not to be misled by the opposition and asserted the upcoming state election was about choosing between “development and destruction.”

Asserting the BJP fulfils its promises made to the people, he said the Centre provided Rs 78,000 crore for Haryana’s development while Rs 21,564 crore was given to the state when the grand old party was in power.

The Congress had given Rs 1,158 crore to farmers while the BJP gave Rs 13,276 crore in 10 years, Singh said at a public meeting in Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

Under the BJP’s rule in the last 10 years, the youths in Haryana were given jobs only based on merit, he said, adding, “I can assure you that the youths will continue to get jobs without ‘kharchi-parchi’ (corruption and favouritism) when BJP returns to power.”

“The Congress made several promises. Had they implemented them even partially during their 50-55 years of rule, India would have turned into a strong country,” he said.

Speaking about the Narendra Modi government, he said India’s stature has grown in the world under its rule and the country became fifth in terms of the size of its economy.

Earlier, the world did not take whatever India said at international fora seriously, the Union minister said. “But today, if India says anything, the entire world listens carefully.”

The BJP leader claimed the Congress was seeking people’s support in the Haryana elections by misleading them, but “whatever we say in our manifesto, we fulfil it.”

“There has been no difference between what we say and what we do,” Singh told the gathering.

“Remember, this 2024 assembly election is about development and destruction (‘vikas aur vinash’). I caution you not to be misled by the opposition,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for describing Congress workers as “tigers”, Singh said the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha must not have visited jungles.

“I live near a jungle, and I know that if any person goes near a cheetah or tiger, the animal makes him its prey,” he said.

At a rally in Sonipat on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi described Congress workers as “tigers” and said sometimes they fight with each other and it was his job to bring those tigers together. “It is a party of tigers and they are not scared of anyone,” the Congress leader had said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the Congress and its alliance partner National Conference have promised to restore it.

“Can any state government restore Article 370? They lie just to get votes,” he said.

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was held in three phases and its results would be declared on October 8 along with that of the Haryana elections.

The defence minister also took on the opposition party over the Agnipath scheme, accusing it of trying to mislead people and defaming the recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

Agniveers will be given pensionable jobs and the Haryana government has said that it would give jobs to all former Agniveers from the state, Singh said.

“Why do you mislead people and secure votes based on a lie,” he asked the Congress.

“Other countries, be it the US, France, Britain or China, some of them have four years of compulsory service, some have three and two years. If we have to win a battle against an enemy, then we need a young force,” Singh asserted.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged the military recruitment programme was a way to “steal” a soldier’s pension, canteen facilities and martyr status he gets (when he lays down life for his motherland).

At another rally at Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Singh said the Agniveer scheme has been devised to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces.

Political parties are free to do politics on various issues but when it comes to the army, the country must be united, the defence minister said. (PTI)