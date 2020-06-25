Truckers’ problems need resolution

Trucks play important role in transporting goods and equipment from one point to the other across the country even when, such consignment reaches the destinations through railways. If we, in plain terms, say that they do the most important “retailing part’ of the process, it will be no exaggeration. It is, therefore, incumbent upon the Government to see that their wheels keep moving and they faced no problems. Equally, it is enjoined upon the truck owners that right at the drop of a hat, they should not agitate, jam their wheels and put forth demands which were not wholly genuine.

However, a large percentage of such trucks are reported to be idle but they should face that situation because of a nominal rise in fuel prices is wholly untenable as the truck owners pass the same on to the consignees who duly recover it from the consumers. However, any type of harassment or extortion at check posts or uncalled for intimidation and botheration by the Traffic Police and the RTOs without any tangible reason, should end forthwith and every effort should be taken to keep the wheels of trucks greased, lubricated and moving and there should be no idleness whatsoever, neither of the trucks and nor of those who were dependent thereon for livelihood. The demand of providing some relief to them to offset the losses suffered on account of lockdown in respect of Coronavirus pandemic, needs active favourable consideration.