Truck driver among two killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Oct 10: Two persons were killed and nine others injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Quoting the officials, that the driver of a tempo died and nine others passengers were injured after it collided with a truck on Dhar road at Gole Mela in Udhampur district.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared the drive Manzoor Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Rashid of Sangal Dan dead on arrival, the officials said.

The injured have been identified as Parveen Akhter of Chander Kot, Mohammad Shahreen Bhat, 11, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, 40, Parvez Ahmed, 21, Sabreen Bano, 11, Baljeet Singh, 26, Zahida Akhter, 49, Irfan Wani, 23, and Shamshad Begum, 43- all residents of Sangal Dan.

In a second accident, the driver of a truck laden with apples died after the vehicle turned turtle at around 12:30 a.m. last night in Udhampur, officials said.

The driver of the truck, bearing registration number JK05D-8319, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was found dead inside the cabin of the vehicle, an official added. (Agencies)