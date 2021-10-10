Employment Oct 19, 2021

Jai Chandi Maa

Computer Billing Cashier – 1 (M/F)

Salary : 10,000

Tally Callers (f) & (Exp. 1 year)

Salary 7000 to 9000

Waiter (3) Accomodation + Food

Salary : 9k to 10k

Computer Operator (3) (M.F)

Salary : 8k to 10k.

Ph. No: 9797675901

Add: H. No. 29 Near Suvida Medical Hall

Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

Required

Sales manager/ showroom incharge

Salary : Best in the industry

For reputed furniture

showroom

At Greater Kailash Jammu

Contact 8375843978

Required

Part-Time Maid For A Small Family in Trikutanagar Call 6005561985

11 To 12 Morning

Computer Operator required (female)

Must be well versed with Computer Basics

Should have good Communication skills, teamwork skills and positive mindset.

Salary – Negotiable

Drop your resume at camohit0013@gmail.com

MMSG and Associates

Chartered Accountants

Ist Floor, 14/5-A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

+91-9086000013

Job Opportunity Sales Executive

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience,

Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777

URGENT REQUIRED

One Full time computer operator

Qualification:-12th to Graduation

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet

Experience:- 2+ years in

Cyber Cafe

Salary Negotiable

Contact:-9796237866, 6005627575

REQUIRED

Seeking competent person with management role for paddy procurement mandi.

Office location – R.S. Pura

Contact –

9419190484, 01912477999

Contact Timing – (1pm – 4pm)

Address – 113-B2, 1st floor,

South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

VACANCY

Required salesman for electronic weighing scale at Gandhi Nagar, Educational Qualification:- 10th to 12th Pass

Experience Candidate Required

Contact No:-

9797667710, 7006281252

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(for 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

Harsh Mahajan : 9906017701

Staff Required

for Blood Collection

Center at Channi

Must have DMLT Certificate

With 2 years experience

Contact: 9596927723

WANTED

Rented Accommodation of Two Bedrooms set unfurnished with parking facility for a Small Family of Two People in Chhani Himmat /Trikuta Nagar.

Contact: 7889631968

WANTED

Two sales executives

Experience 3years minimum

M/S Jay Kay Iron Traders Warehouse

PHONE-01912434700

Required candidate

Male:20 Female =30

Qualification Required:

B.com, B.A, MBA, BCA

DATE OF INTERVIEW: 11 OCT 2021

ADDRESS: 126-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact: 9149439657

Interview timing:12 to 2 PM