Trouble mongers should know whose Govt it is at Centre and who is HM: LG

‘Transparency, good governance in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today warned those who incite people to trigger violence, saying the Government does not believe in “buying peace” but is firm on ensuring peace on the ground.

Click here to watch video

Sinha made these remarks at a public rally with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019.

He said some people are making “unholy attempts to incite emotions to trigger violence”.

“I want to tell them that they should know whose Government is there in Delhi and who India’s Home Minister is,” the Lieutenant Governor said, warning the trouble-mongers, “The Government does not believe in buying peace, but it believes in firm implementation of peace on the ground in J&K.”

Sinha said the Government will defend peace and ensure the life of people in Jammu and Kashmir is safeguarded.

“We want to assure you — the way the Union Home Minister conveyed to us in the security meeting — I want to reassure you that it is our prime duty and responsibility to safeguard the life and properties of 1.25 crore people of this UT, particularly those belonging to the minority community,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned the killings of 11 civilian in the Valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.

Sinha said Kashmiri migrants faced “grave problems” and his administration launched an online portal to address them. “We received 6,000 complaints and out of which 2,000 have been resolved and rest will be resolved too.”

Describing August 5, 2019 as historic day for Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was on this day that injustice was undone and way was paved for equal development of the J&K.

“Now Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of development. Transparency and good governance have become part of the Government,” Sinha said.

He added that many pro-people steps have been taken in Jammu and Kashmir under guidance of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and J&K is marching towards development and prosperity.

Sinha also referred to the streamlining of Jammu and Kashmir Bank saying it has earned Rs 400 crore profit.

He referred to grant of Forest Rights–both individually and community and 8000 jobs given to youths in most transparent manner.

Asserting that the people of Jammu did face some problems on account of electricity this summer, he assured that they won’t face the power shortage next summer.

He assured zero tolerance for corruption and financial transparency in Jammu and Kashmir.

He mentioned ‘Beat The Retreat’ parade started by the BSF at Suchetgarh on October 2 saying this was part of every political party’s manifesto but the credit for it goes to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sinha said work on 23-kilometer Metro project in Jammu will start next year.

“Projects of Mubarak Mandi and Tawi River Front were earlier on papers only but we gave Rs 79 crore for it and the project now will be completed in 10 months,” the Lieutenant Governor said.