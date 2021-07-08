Troops foils infiltration bid, neutralise Pakistani terrorist along LoC in Rajouri: Maj Gen Rajeev Puri

JAMMU: Army on Thursday said that alert troops have successfully foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising one terrorist and recovered cache of arms and ammunition including one Ak-47 rifle and hand grenades along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at Nowshera, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, Maj Gen Rajeev Puri said that on July 7 morning, a group of Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate from across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“Alert Army troops through an integrated surveillance grid and domination fire thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the Army officer said.

He further added that in the fire fight that ensued between the Army and the terrorists, one terrorist was neutralised, and his body has also been recovered.

“We have also recovered one Ak-47 Rifle, four magazines, two hand grenades, huge quantity of arms and ammunition and certain administrative stores,” said the Maj Gen Puri.

He said, “this action of Indian Army displays our resolve that we shall thwart any nefarious attempt to infiltration from across the Line of Control.”