Tributes paid to soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley, anti-China protests held across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Anti-China protests held on 2nd consecutive day today in various parts of J&K by political and social organizations which also paid rich tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in the violent clash with Chinese PLA on the intervening night of June 15 and 16 at Galwan Valley of Ladakh UT.

BJP Satwari Mandal led by Satwari Mandal president Bharat Bhushan and Chairman, Jammu Municipal Corporation Baldev Singh Billawaria burnt effigy of China and protested against it vigorously. Billawaria said that situation on the border is tensed. The central government will respond well, but we all have to defeat China by boycotting Chinese goods, because we use billions of Chinese goods every year in India.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident of Galwan Valley, transporters under the leadership of Ashutosh Gupta, convener BJP Transport Cell J&K UT, held a strong protest at BC Road and burnt the effigy of Chinese President XI Jinping. Protestors raised slogans against the Chinese army and appealed the people to boycott Chinese products. They saluted the supreme sacrifice made by our Jawans.

People of Muthi (Jammu) while expressing their resentment over Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and killing of our 20 valiant soldiers, held a strong protest against China. Muthi-Paloura Mandal (BJP) president Suresh Khajuria, Councillor of Ward number 66, Tripta Devi and other office bearers of Muthi-Paloura Mandal participated in the protest. The protestors raised anti-China slogans and burnt photos of Chinese president Xi Jinping as well as flags of China.

Anti China protests were held today in Vijaypur (Samba) under the leadership of Babal Gupta, senior Congress leader and PCC members. Expressing great shock and sympathies with the families of our brave soldiers who were martyred at the LAC with China border, Gupta said that entire country stands solidly behind our armed forces and the Government to deal with the external threats from China. He said the nation salutes the bravery of our soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Bajrang Dal activists held protest against China at Capt Sunil Chowk, Kathua. They raised anti-China slogans and burnt Chinese flag as well as photo of Chinese President, Xi Jinping. They appealed the people to boycott Chinese products and Mobile Apps. Earlier, Bajrang Dal activists paid rich tribute to Indian Army Martyrs who sacrifice their lives at Galwan Valley while fighting with Chinese Army.

A protest rally against China was taken out at Regari Colony, Jammu under the leadership of Councillor of Ward number 24, JMC, Arun Khanna, during which he appealed people of the country to boycott Chinese goods and Mobile Apps. A large number of people participated in the protest and raised anti-China slogans.

An anti-China protest demonstration by Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha was held at Jagti Migrants camp led by its chairman/president Ramesh Chander Mahajan. Kashmiri migrants burnt the effigy of Xi Jinping (Chinese President) and raised anti-China slogans. They appealed the people to boycott products of China. They also paid rich tributes to martyred soldiers by lighting candles.

A strong protest was held in Arnas area of Reasi against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Agitators called for a boycott of Chinese products and burnt effigy of President Xi Jinping. Locals assembled at main Bazar, Arnas and started shouting slogans against China. They requested fellow Indians to boycott Chinese products. Similar kind of protest was also held in Reasi, Katra and other parts of district.

Youth of Border area Rajpura in Samba district staged a protest against China. They shouted anti-China slogans and appealed people to boycott goods manufactured in China manufactured goods, which they said will be a befitting tribute to the martyred soldiers. They kept two minutes of silence for the peace to the souls of the martyred soldiers.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the fierce fight with the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley. Senior leaders and functionaries of the party including Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma and Yogesh Sawhney assembled at party headquarter Shaheedi Chowk Jammu to pay floral tributes to the martyrs. While saluting the martyrs, they said that the martyrdom of our Jawans would not go waste as assured by Prime Minister.

Extending full support to the defense forces and Union Government in countering expansionist policy of China, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) strongly condemned Chinese Army’s illegal action in Galwan Valley of Ladakh and paid tributes to 20 martyred soldiers. JKAP leaders expressed their serious concern over the situation developed all along the Ladakh border with China and said that they stand with any decision of the Government of India while dealing with the situation on LAC.

In an ‘Online Conference’ held late last evening, the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) representatives paid rich tributes to martyred soldiers. The Party passed a unanimous resolution expressing deepest heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of those who were martyred at Galwan Valley by Chinese Army men. The Party urged the President of India to install a befitting memorial of 20 martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley.

BJP JK Sanskriti Cell and Vivekananda Bazar Association jointly organized a programme to pay homage to martyred soldiers. BJP J&K vice president Yudhvir Sethi also attended the programme and paid floral tributes to martyrs. Yudhvir said, “Nation will never forget their exemplary courage and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour.”

A wreath-laying and earthen lamps lighting ceremony was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Shaheedi Samarag Bhadarwah on Wednesday night for the Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred in the line of duty in Galwan Valley clash. VHP Vibagh president for erstwhile District Doda (Ramban, Doda & Kishtwar) Satish Kotwal along with other senior leaders paid homage to the martyred soldiers.

BJP district vice president Doda, Sanjay Saraf, in a press conference at Bhadarwah, condemned the cowardly act of China at Galwan Valley of Ladakh. While paying rich tributes to Galwan martyred soldiers, Saraf appealed to boycott the products of China. Saraf while appealing to people including business community said, “If we have respect for our security forces, we should neither buy nor sell Chinese products.”

Young Panthers leader, Partap Singh Jamwal paying tributes to martyred soldiers said that the nation will be indebted to them forever for their supreme sacrifice. Young Panthers unit Ramban paid tribute to brave Jawans under the leadership Aftayaz Sohil, district Jammu unit paid tributes under Tarseem Singh Rakwal and Jammu west unit paid tribute under the supervision of Bhanu Partap Goria.

DCC Jammu unit and Minority Department, Congress, Jammu held a condolence meeting in Congress office at Shahidi Chowk, Jammu to pay tribute to Galwan Valley martyrs. They observed 2-minute silence to pay respect to the brave soldiers.

Social Activist Sayed Peer Gulzar Shah condemned the brutal attack of Chinese Army on Indian forces at Galwan Valley in Ladakh area paid his condolences to the martyred soldiers. In a press statement, Shah expressed that now it is right time to teach a lesson to China who tried to stab India.

The workers of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena under the leadership of their president Ashok Gupta organized a Shradhanjali Sabha in Jammu city to pay tribute to 20 Indians soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley. Candles were lighted for the heaven aboded souls.

Batwal Community members at Domana prayed to Almighty for grant of eternal peace to Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palini, Sepoy Ojha and 17 others who made the supreme sacrifices in action at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the late evening and night of June 15. Association’s former general secretary R L Kaith said, “We shall forever be indebted to the martyrs for their invaluable services to the nation”.