Tributes paid to Martyr Lt Thakur Dass Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Akhnoor Sports Club paid rich floral tributes to Lieutenant Thakur Dass Sharma on 56th martyrdom day of the brave army officer who laid down his precious life this day in 1965 Indo-Pak war at Kalidhar sector while defending the borders of Indian territory.

D.K Kapoor, President and Executive Body of Akhnoor Sports Club as well as sportspersons of Akhnoor paid rich tributes to the martyr by garlanding his portrait at Thakur Dass Memorial Complex.

A two minute silence was observed in respect of the great martyr.

A handout stated that Akhnoor Sports Club has been regularly commemorating the martyrdom day of the brave son of the soil since his martyrdom.

The tribute ceremony was held while wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and observing all recommended SOPs during the ongoing Corona pandemic.