MGNREGA employees continue strike

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 12: The development work has affected as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) employees continued their protest for the 28th consecutive day here.

They are on strike since the last four weeks and held a protest for their demands in front of Rural Development Department (RDD) complex Khowbagh. Raising slogans against the Government, the employees demanded regularization of their services and hike of their salaries.

They urged the Government that MGNERA employees employed since 2007 are working on minimal salaries and the Government has not regularized their jobs so far.

The employees claimed that more than 150 workers were employed under the MGNREGA scheme and the department had not regularized the jobs of workers.

District President Ishfaq Ahmed told that memorandums have been submitted several times to the officers of the department but no action has been taken so.

“We were assured by the department that the services of the workers engaged under this act will be regularized and concrete steps regarding this have already been taken but nothing positive is emitting so far and the commitment was not kept by the RDD”, he added.

Block President Ramban Poonam Sharma told that their main demand includes regularization of service.

Due to strike, rural works have been affected as employees did not turn to their duties, said panches and sarpanches of various panchayats.

The protesting workers have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into grievances of the workers engaged under MGNREGA.

It is pertinent to mention here MGNREGA workers across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are on pen down strike since 16 August to press their demands.