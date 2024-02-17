Tribute to a Valorous Dogra

Col J P Singh

‘When you go home, tell them of us, for your tomorrow, we gave our today. This epitaph is inscribed in WW II Kohima War Memorial in India.

During the govt’s drive to celebrate unsung heroes during Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, one thing came out `very clearly that far too many Dogra warriors have lit their own path with their sweat and blood. One such hero of WW II is Jem Prakash Singh Chib, who won the most Valorous Award called ‘Victoria Cross’, which none else had won thus far.

He gave his life fighting for the British in Burma against the Japanese. He is the first and the only recipient of ‘Victoria Cross’ (VC) from J&K and uniquely the only Dogra to be such celebrity. It is the highest British Gallantry Award which is for the most conspicuous gallantry in the face of enemy. The fact that he is from Jammu, makes Jammu special and distinct in many respects of ethnic valour and gallantry which has been aptly described by Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh in the annals of Daily Excelsior on 11 February 2024 thus strengthening the claim for Jammu to be named ‘Most Valorous City’.

He was born on 1st April 1913 at Chibe-Chak in Hiranagar, where his ancestors had migrated from Deva-Batala. He was enrolled as ‘Viceroy Commissioned Officer’ in the ’14th Bn of 13th Frontier Force’.

On the fateful 16th-17th February 1945 night, Jem Prakash Singh’s Platoon was deployed in a defensive position at Kanlan Ywathit in Burma. He held the forward post of the Coy which took the main weight of the fierce Japanese attack. Despite being wounded four times, he kept fighting and inspiring his men till the last breath. The story for valour below with coverage in most popular local daily will be a befitting tribute to the Dogra hero whose name wasn’t found in the galaxy of Dogra warriors on 11th.

At Kanlan Ywathit, as Platoon Commander occupying a ‘Defended Locality’, on 16 February 1945, he faced the Japanese fierce attack boldly. At about 11.30 PM, Jem Chib was severely wounded in both ankles after which he was unable to walk about. His British Coy Cdr, on being informed, ordered him to be relieved and brought nearby for the first aid. Feeling better after first aid, brave Dogra crawled forward dragging himself on his hands and knees to his Post and again took over the command of his sub-unit. Coy Cdr came to his Post past midnight. He found Jem Prakash Singh propped up by his Buddy, who was also wounded, firing his Platoon 2 Inch Mortar, the crew of which had fallen. He was seen shouting encouragement to his men and directing the fire of his men. Having expended the Mortar ammunition, Jem Chib crawled around the position picking up the left over arsenal of the fallen. He crawled and distributed it to the survivors. When a complete Section of his Platoon become martyrs, Jem Chib took over Section’s Bren Gun and held the Section Post single handedly until reinforcements were rushed up by the Coy Cdr. He fired the gun at this stage from a position completely in the open as he was unable to stand up in a trench. He was again wounded in both legs above the knees by another burst of Machine Gun. Despite the intense pain and loss of blood, this gallant officer continued firing dragging himself from place to place with his hands, as his legs were completely invalid. At the same time he continued to encourage and direct his men, regrouping the remnants of his Post around him to successfully blunt the fierce Japanese assault.

At 01.45 AM, 17th February, Jem Chib was wounded for the third time in the right leg. He lost so much blood that he was unable to move. Bleeding profusely and lying on his right side with his face towards the enemy, he continued to direct the action of his men, encouraging them to hold their ground. Ultimately, while nearing death, the warrior shouted out the Dogra War Cry, ‘Jawala Mata Ki Jai’, which was immediately responded by the rest of the Coy engaged in hand to hand fight. His deadly War Cry infused deadly josh in the survivors at this criticality and blooded the Dogras so much that they slaughtered the enemy ruthlessly. At 2 AM, while still shouting the war cry, the gallant commander was wounded for the 4th time, this time in the chest. He died a few minutes later.

Throughout the short period of intense battle and hand to hand fight, until the time of his death, Jem Chib conducted himself with conspicuous valour with complete disregard to personal safety. There is no doubt that his ceaseless encouragement to men, his inspiring leadership and outstanding devotion to duty, while mortally wounded, played an outstanding part in finally repelling the Japanese Blitzkrieg. His gallant leadership is recorded in British military history books which makes Jammu proud even if no mention in our own books.

He was cremated in Burma with full military honours. Surprisingly no memorial was separately built in his honour despite his gallantry award of the highest order. Nevertheless, his name is conspicuously inscribed in Rangoon War Memorial amongst Five Indian and Seven other Common-Wealth VC awardees. Maharaja Hari Singh awarded him a War Jagir in Rajbagh, where his descendants live.

Later a Victoria Cross ‘Charitable Society’ was formed by Th. Raghunath Singh Chib which installed a life size Statue of the Chib Warrior at their Devsthan in village Nud on the Akhnoor-Chhamb Road. Chib family is fully involved in keeping the martyrdom of their ancestor alive. They organise a function every year at his memorial to commemorate the valour of this son of the soil. This year the commemorative function will be held on 18th February. GOC Akhnoor Div, who is ex-officio Chairperson of Victoria Cross Charitable Society. Public expects this year’s celebration more special than previous because of ongoing Amrit Mohatsav Celebrations.