Time is free,

But it’s priceless.

It is harder than,

The game of chess.

You can’t own it,

Instead use it.

Once you loose it,

You can’t get it.

Always be patient as,

Miracles take time.

Walk towards your path,

You’ll get your lime light.

Even the flowers need,

Time to bloom and rise.

But never forget to,

Value Time, said the wise.

Kanishk Prashar

Marble Market.

My Hometown-Kishtwar

In the cradle of mountain, our hometown lies.

Over it, there are vast and azure skies.

The peaks of mountain are majestic and tall,

they act as guardians, protecting all.

Amongst the peaks, ‘Putinag’, gracefully descends, a breath-taking sight, where beauty transcends.

It’s a gift of nature’s eternal flow,

in my hometown, where wonders grow.

In the month of October-November, when nature glows, fields of purple, where saffron grows.

With every delicate blossom, a story is spun,

of hard work and dedication under the sun.

Handpicked with care, each saffron thread,

giving a message how traditions are bred.

Wonders and wonders beneath the soil, where secret hides, Sapphires’ beauty, a source of pride.

A symbol of beauty, a rare and divine,

in my hometown, there are sapphire’s mines.

Blessed with nature’s gift, where the Chenab flows, hydro projects rise and power grows.

From the rushing waters to electricity’s gleam, hydro projects fulfil the engineers’ dream.

In my hometown, there is a beautiful ground,

where Hindus celebrate Dussehra, and Muslims pray around.

Underneath the ancient Chinar tree’s shade,

the tales of harmony are deeply laid.

Together we celebrate our diversity,

and a bond is found that unites the

community.

Friends and families gather around,

to celebrate SNOW MELA in our home ground.

In the winter chills, with love and joy,

our heart fulfills, in this mela, where cultures blend, together a message of peace we send.

-Dr. Daisy Parihar

“ A TRUE FRIEND”

A true friend is a priceless gift

That can’t be bought or sold

Whose value is far greater

than a mountain made of gold.

A true friend is someone

Who brings us laughter

Even in our tears

Whose memories make us

Smile across the miles

Through the years.

A true friend hears

The songs in your heart

Sings it to you when all

Memories depart.

Among the great

Glorious gifts that we are

Blessed with, it’s the gift

Of understanding that we find,

In loving true friends..

Komal Mengi

Raghunath Bazar

Jammu

Right Time

Right now is the time to prove your worth

Execute the intent you’re building from past

And be on top never the last

Being inert won’t escort you anywhere

But being dynamic will usher you somewhere

At times living for yourselves would lead you to victory

Or choose to solve the life’s mystery

Puzzling your mind with divergent things , where is the space for peace?

If you wont release the thoughts you would not rest in peace.”

Vrinda Singh Pawar

DPS Jammu