Tribute paid to martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRNAGAR, Oct 2: In order to pay honour and respect to martyr police cop Javaid Ahmad resident of Wasoora Pulwama, who attained martyrdom today in a gruesome terror attack at Pinglena Pulwama, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Pulwama.

Officers of Police and CAPFs led by IG CRPF MS Bhatia, DIG SKR/CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Alok Awasti, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani, CO 55RR, COs 182/183BN CRPF and other senior police officers and officials participated in the ceremony and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture”, the officers said.