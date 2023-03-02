Treeless forest in Gool

Sir,

For a very long time, the Forest Department has been striving to preserve forests and keep them from being destroyed. People who require wood from the forest are granted permission, and they are instructed not to destroy the living, green trees in order to obtain wood and timber. There were many pines and other trees on the forest property in front of the village of Ind tehsil Gool. However, the inhabitants would cut the trees down to build houses and produce furniture for their homes. Since the locals had no other source but the wood from that forest, the forest authorities granted them permission. The trees and pines were still strewn about, even after they had been used to make furniture and for lumber.

One can rarely locate trees and pines there now since the railway project has begun in Ind, where four tunnel phases have been built in T14 and T15. The land has turned arid. The road that was built as part of the railway project to connect the T14 and T15 with the new audit severely damaged the grass and trees, and the business operating there. In addition to building the road, they also dumped waste in the forest, harming the grasslands and trees.

The village’s maximum temperature has gone up three degrees since the initiative began in Ind. Historically, the maximum temperature in Ind during the summer was around 34 degrees, but this year, the maximum temperature was recorded at approximately 36 or 37 degrees, which is highly dangerous for the health of the people and can contribute to climate change.

Only a few trees that are dispersed throughout the entire forest are cared for by the forest worker assigned to those locations. Only when a forest is densely populated with trees, pines, wild animals, and birds can it appear to be attractive. The presence of forests produces a significant amount of oxygen while purifying the air. Since it encourages sustainability, it is advantageous for both humans and animals. The Forest Department should be assigned the responsibility of planting additional trees because it is urgently needed.

If the department is unwilling to take on this duty, the village residents or NGOs should be given permission and support so they can continue to plant trees in order to preserve the forest.

Shmoon Arfan

Gool