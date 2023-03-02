Steps by Centre to increase exports by MSME sector : official

KOLKATA, Mar 2: The Centre has taken steps to enhance exports by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by setting up facilitation centers across the country, an official said on Thursday.

The export facilitation centers will provide the requisite mentoring and handholding support to the sector and also help to set up a network of entrepreneurial leaders, the joint director of Indian Enterprise Development Service (IEDS) under the union MSME ministry, D Mitra told a seminar here,

The Centre will also help the entrepreneurs of the sector to ensure marketability of their products and services by way of visiting and participating in seminars, exhibitions and conferences, he said.

Support will also be given in areas like technology infusion, exploration of business opportunities and forging joint ventures, he said.

According to the MSME ministry, the market is getting bigger with the advancement of digital technologies and opening up of more export markets.

Mitra said this is the time to sensitise exporters about the present and future potential of export promotion for growing the business.

The MSME ministry is working to make the units familiar with digital marketing, procure from Government E Marketplace and adapt to public procurement policy.

According to government statistics, the share of MSME products in national exports is in excess of 34 per cent. (PTI)