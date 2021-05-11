Treat journalists, bank employees as frontline workers: Chrungoo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Senior KP and BJP leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo has demanded treating of the working journalists and the bank officials as the COVID-19 frontline workers in the UT of J&K as soon as it is possible.

In a letter to Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha he said it is an acute humanitarian issue and thus needs State’s attention. They should be vaccinated out of turn in order to safeguard the society, he added.

He said a lot of voluntary groups are engaged in humanitarian work who are providing a number of services to the needy in this crisis time. Such groups should be called for registration with the nodal officer with a nominal fee of Rs.100 and an undertaking that they are doing so without any intent of profit or loss. Registration can be done even online with the Nodal Officer and it should take 15 minutes time to get the registration, once the papers are scrutinized by the competent authority. It should also mention the functional time of the registration, valid for six months initially. This will keep the unscrupulous elements out of the noble work that most of them are rendering this time.

He also complimented the LG for a number of announcements that he made in favour of the public of the UT and appealed him to issue the necessary instructions for delivery of ‘Ayshman Bharat Card’ to all the candidates who have already done the formalities earlier and are desperately awaiting delivery of the Cards for over the last six months.