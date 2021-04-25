Transporters strike and passengers’ woes

The transporters should have seen the merit in their decision to go off the roads especially in context of the expected problems that were bound to be faced by the public, more so, by the passengers reaching Jammu and other major towns of Jammu and Kashmir. Though the SRTC has pressed into service some of its buses to cope up with the situation, yet the scenes on the roads where most of the people – men, women and children were seen walking and many carrying their luggage on heads should have been avoided. The number of SRTC buses need to be increased to deal with the situation. Office goers too face problems and either cannot reach offices or reach quite late. Such a disruption in transport services is least expected in the present scenario when protests, hartals etc need to be avoided and kept “reserved” for normal days. We do not see any logic in defying the COVID safety protocol by anyone and as such that of 50 percent cap announced by the Government on the passenger capacity in the passenger vehicles to save both the passengers as well as the crew of the vehicles from the virus infection. The same should not be disregarded or agreed to only on being compensated for the difference. We are passing through worst days of an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 virus with its mutants and new forms and therefore, all must work even with an element of contributing a bit more and strengthenin