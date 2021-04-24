21-year-old youth among 8 more COVID deaths in Jammu, 8 in Valley; 2030 cases

34-hour Corona curfew in UT, 50% staff in institutions

SSP CID, 6 from Raj Bhawan, 5 of private hotel infected

Makhdoom Sb Imam, 5 others test +ve; shrine sanitized

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Apr 24: The Government today announced 34-hour long Corona curfew in entire Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday even as 16 more persons died of COVID-19-eight each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and 2030 tested positive.

A 21-year-old youth from Bagh-e-Bahu and five women were among eight COVID fatalities in Jammu region where 834 new cases were reported while Kashmir recorded 1196 positives.

Office of Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha this evening announced complete Corona curfew in J&K for 34 hours in view of surge in the positive cases.

“Complete Corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 pm 24th April (Saturday) till 6 am April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” a tweet from the Office of LG J&K said.

An order issued tonight by State Executive Committee (SEC) Member-Secretary Simrandeep Singh said scheduled marriages up to permissible gathering norms will be exempted from the purview of Corona curfew subject to production of wedding cards/Identity cards etc.

The Government had earlier permitted gathering of 50 persons in indoor functions and 100 outdoors besides 20 for funerals.

The SEC order further said that technical training institutions falling under the Department of Skill Development/ Technical Education will also remain closed for on-campus in-person education till May 15. Online education will be the mode of teaching.

The Government has ordered that during closure of educational institutions including Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Technical Education etc, attendance of staff in person will be restricted to 50 percent only.

“All Heads of institutions will devise rosters to ensure this,” the order said.

GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan today ordered that in view of COVID pandemic and transport strike, the Theory Examination of GNM Regular & INC Part I, II, Lateral Entry Part II (New Court) Paper III and IV which was scheduled to be held on April 25 and 26 and May 2 and 3 have been postponed till further orders.

A 21-year-old youth from Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu died of COVID Pneumonia at home. He was initially shifted to Gandhi Nagar hospital by the family members from where he was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. His body was packed as per COVID protocol for cremation, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

A 71-year-old woman from Krishna Nagar died of co-morbidities and Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu while 75-year-old woman from Janipura was brought dead to the hospital from home.

A 90-year-old woman from Ward No. 1 Kathua and74-year-old man from Salan Dayala Chak in Kathua succumbed to ailments and virus in the GMC Kathua. A 65-year-old woman from Amira Nagar, Bhaderwah in Doda district died of COVID-19 in the GMC Doda while 54-year-old man from Mohra Bachai Surankote succumbed to the virus in the CHC Surankote in Poonch district. A 44-year-old woman from Rajouri died of Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu,

A KPS officer posted as SSP in the CID Headquarters, six from Raj Bhawan, five from TRG Hotel Jammu and one official from Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajouri today tested positive for the virus.

Out of 834 COVID positive cases in the region today, 530 were reported from Jammu district alone followed by 62 Udhampur, 57 Kathua, 48 each Rajouri and Samba, 35 Reasi, 27 Poonch, 18 Ramban, six Kishtwar and three in Doda district.

As many as 360 persons today recovered from the virus, the highest 270 being in Jammu district, 44 Udhampur, 30 Kathua, six Rajouri and two in Doda.

Jammu region now has 63670 Corona cases. Among them, 7579 are active positives while 55288 have recovered from the virus.

Eight casualties in Jammu region today took the Corona toll to 803, the maximum 421 being in Jammu district, followed by 65 in Doda, 61 Udhampur, 59 Rajouri, 58 Kathua, 46 Samba, 31 Poonch, 23 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 17 in Reasi district.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 152 fresh COVID cases—148 in Leh and four in Kargil.

This has taken Corona count in Ladakh to 13089 including 2034 active positives and 10920 recoveries. There have been135 casualties in Ladakh including 91 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Leh Shrikant Suse today ordered that in view of increasing positive cases, all locals reaching Leh from outside Ladakh without negative RT-PCR certificates will have to undergo institutional quarantine till declaration of their results.

“Only the persons with negative results will be allowed to go home,” the order said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 1196 fresh cases of COVID-19 while spike in deaths continues in the Valley as eight people succumbed here.

Three deaths were reported at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, two each at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar and SKIMS Soura and one at GMC Baramulla.

Those who tested positive include 591 from Srinagar, 180 from Baramulla, 81 from Budgam, 48 Pulwama, 45 Kupwara, 99 Anantnag, 14 Bandipora, 48 Ganderbal, 83 Kulgam and 7 from Shopian.

The Makhdoom Sahab shrine in Srinagar was today fumigated after Imam and five others tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wakf Board, Mufti Muhammad Farid-ud-Din said that six persons including the Imam and Peer Sahabs have tested positive at Makhdoom Sahab shrine.

He said that the positive cases have been isolated and the contacts asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Authorities in Srinagar today ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Qamarwari, for five days after nine of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

All the primary and secondary contacts have been advised to self-Isolate and quarantine themselves

Authorities in Anantnag District Court Complex have announced suspension of physical activities up to April 30 after five persons working there tested positive for COVID.Those who tested positive include two judicial employees besides as many PSOs and a Bar.

With fresh cases the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 94,704 including 82,896 recoveries and 1,323 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 18,064 including 10,485 from Kashmir division.

With 944 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 138,180 which is 87.25 percent of the total cases.