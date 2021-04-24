LG announces free vaccination for all between 18-45 years

Govt to bear entire cost

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has announced that the UT Government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccination for all people between the 18-45 age group during the upcoming Phase -3 vaccination drive.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting, chaired by Lt Governor, here at Raj Bhawan, wherein BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, DMRR&R were present.

“In J&K, we are committed to provide Coronavirus vaccine free of cost to all the people above the age of 18 years. The Government shall bear all the costs of vaccine procurement from the manufacturer”, Sinha remarked.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for announcing a ‘liberalised’ vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1 and allowing State Governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers directly.

In line with the announcement, the J&K Government will begin the next phase of the vaccination drive soon, where doses will be administered to the population falling under the age group of 18-45 years.

Pertinently, in the ongoing vaccination drive, doses are being administered to all citizens above the age of 45 years.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor impressed upon the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan for the upcoming vaccination drive.

A decision was also taken to constitute a Vaccine Logistics Team for ensuring hassle-free procurement and availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the UT.

Sinha also sought a detailed report on the availability of vaccine, oxygen supply, bed availability, and other emergency services, and directed the officers to remain sensitive to the evolving situation due to COVID, and to take appropriate measures to mitigate and contain the spread of the Coronavirus.