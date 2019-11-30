Transporters, DG CSIR, ex-Minister call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: A joint deputation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association, J&K and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The deputation led by TS Wazir, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, J&K put forth several issues and demands related to transport sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deputation raised several issues pertaining to Budgetary Support for replacement of old buses/ mini buses, penalty on renewal of transport companies licenses, reduction of one-time tax on all commercial/ public service vehicles and allotment of parking places for mini / medium buses and auto rickshaws.

The Lt. Governor while interacting with the deputation assured that the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up for examination and their early redressal.

Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General,Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary DSIR, Government of India also met Lieutenant Governor.

They discussed several issues related to the promotion of scientific and industrial research, industrial consultancy and technology management capabilities, promoting innovations, strengthening the linkage between scientific laboratories and industrial establishments for transfer of technologies besides various programmes and activities under CSIR.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, former Minister also met Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about various developmental issues pertaining to Kishtwar area including opening of Degree College at Dachhan area, jobs for local youth in Hydel Power projects, start of work on Airstrip and multipurpose tunnel in Kishtwar.

The Lt. Governor urged Sharma to continue his endeavours for the growth and advancement of his area, on all fronts.