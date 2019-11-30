Advisor Sharma meets Union Secretary Higher Education

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor K.K.Sharma today met R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource and Development at his office and discussed various issues regarding implementation of centrally sponsored educational schemes-NISHTHA, ARPIT and RUSA in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Advisor Sharma highlighted pressing issues relating to the higher education sector in the Union Territory. He requested to consider the needs for the J&K Higher Education regarding the infrastructure grant for 50 new colleges, research grant to all the five Universities for establishing centre of excellence and employability.

The Advisor raised the issue regarding the reviewing for permission by UGC for Academic Credit Transfer between Universities for student from Jammu and Kashmir Exchange Programme.

The Union Secretary noted that Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education should further upgrade educational and research ambience, knowledge and skill development expertise in Colleges under RUSA-2. He assured full support and mentioned that the funds required under the special package are under consideration and the Funds under RUSA are likely to be released soon for J&K.