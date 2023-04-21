Transport Welfare Association; delegation from Dudu calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: A delegation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation, led by Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, on behalf of the transport fraternity expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for fulfilling long pending demands.

A delegation from Dudu comprised of Thakur Hans Raj, President Kailash Kund Yatra Committee and PRI members called on Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.

Meanwhile, Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister; Surbhi Bali, National Gold Medallist Powerlifter from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor.

Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various concerning issues of registered vendors and suppliers working with Rural Development Department.

Surbhi Bali discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to promotion of sports and implementation of Sports Policy in J&K.