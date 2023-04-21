DNA database of unidentified bodies

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to establish a DNA database for unidentified bodies, with 150 DNA samples already stored since April last year. The database aims to help families identify their loved ones, particularly in cases where there are no identifiable documents or items. The system will match DNA samples from relatives with stored data to provide accurate identification within seconds. The new system will also be valuable for investigating criminal cases, and identifying disaster victims, missing persons, and repeat offenders. The state police currently record more than 100 unidentified bodies every year. The DGP has also requested limited access to Aadhaar data from the Unique Identification Authority of India to help with identification. The database has a capacity of 20,000 DNA profiles but can be scaled further if necessary. The initiative taken by Himachal Pradesh to establish a DNA database for unidentified bodies is commendable, especially in the wake of natural calamities and subsequent deaths in India. The tragic Kedarnath disaster left many families still searching for their missing loved ones. In a country with a population of over 1.4 billion, it is often difficult to find the legal heirs of the deceased. The DNA database will be a great help in times of crisis, providing solace to the victims and their families. Many accident victims’ bodies end up unclaimed in mortuaries, leaving their families unaware of their fate and searching for them while the administration takes care of their remains. DNA profiling, also known as DNA fingerprinting, can be used not only to identify suspects and link them to crimes but also to trace missing persons and identify unidentified remains. The initiative should be made mandatory throughout India due to its usefulness, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative should be made

mandatory throughout India due to its usefulness,

particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The use of technology can solve many riddles, and many cases will finally receive closure