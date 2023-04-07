Transparent, Accountable Governance Ensuring Benefits To Last Man In Queue: LG Sinha

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Apr 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that transparent and accountable governance is ensuring benefits to the last man standing in a queue.

Interacting with the citizens who had submitted their grievances on JKIGRAMS portal during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’, Sinha said, “it is our firm resolve to address public complaints in time-bound manner and speedily bring about change for all round progress.”

“We have embarked on several major initiatives in developing efficient public service delivery mechanisms and it has improved the ease of living of the common man,” said Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor further said that transparent and accountable governance is ensuring that benefits of growth reach all sections, especially last man in queue.