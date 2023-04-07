Huge Inequity In Availability Of Healthcare Huge Expenditure: Dir SKIMS Prof Koul

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Director Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Executive Office of the Secretary-General (EOSG) Prof Parvaiz A. Koul on Friday said there is huge inequity in availability of healthcare-huge expenditure.

Speaking on the occasion of World health day celebration today at SKIMS on this year’s theme of WHO “Health for all”, Prof Koul said that there is huge inequity in availability of healthcare-huge expenditure, mental illness, pregnancy related mortality etc. are still prevalent.

The event was organized by the Department of Hospital Administration SKIMS.

He said in India despite the improvement in health delivery, lack of accountability, unrelated drug policy, misuse of antibiotics are areas of main concern.

Prof. Koul stressed on uniform access to health systems and said the onus lies on health care professionals and underlined the importance of healthy ageing.

He said that SKIMS is excelling in digital health care delivery and received 90% positive feedback for its services from the general public.

He thanked the Department of Hospital Administration for organizing the event and expressed hope that the deliberations will be fruitful for participants attending the event.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Dr. Bashir A. Laway in his address said that despite progress at many levels the non-communicable diseases still remain the main challenge.

The event was attended by all HoDs , Resident doctors and other supportive staff of SKIMS.