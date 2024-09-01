Transgender community raises demands, pins hope on PM for justice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The members of transgender community here today organised a protest rally demanding reservation in the Legislative Assembly (LA) of J&K to raise voice for the rights of LGBT community.

The rally started from Vikram Chowk and culminated at Hari Singh Park.

The protesters were raising slogans in favour of their demands and carried placards with their demands written on them.

They said that PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme has assured justice to the LGBT community.

“We don’t trust any political party as all of these are corrupt. We only trust PM Modi for justice with us,” one of the protesters told reporters.

While leading the rally, Raveena Mahant said, to give political reservation to their community, the authorities concerned should reserve one LA seat for them in Jammu region and another in Kashmir.

She also said that in the absence of reservation, their community remains unrepresented due to which vital decisions lack welfare of this community.

“We urge the Government and the political parties to address our issues at the earliest,” Raveena Mahant maintained demanding reservation in jobs and separate washrooms in educational institutions for transgender community members.

The protesting members of transgender community said that soon they will ask their other community members from across the country to raise the similar demands as they are not meant for just dancing or begging to make a living.