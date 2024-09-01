ACB arrests Girdawar Sanasar for accepting bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Girdawar Sanasar, in district Ramban for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 40,000.

The accused public servant, namely Farooq Ahmed, was demanding Rs 60,000 as bribe for processing the Fard case of the complainant required by him for sale of his land and after negotiation the deal was settled for Rs 40,000.

On receipt of the complaint in this regard, ACB conducted a discreet verification and accordingly case FIR No. 02/2024, under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Doda and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

The said Girdawar was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on, said a spokesperson of the ACB.