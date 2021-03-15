Transformers and Rectifiers bags Rs 108 cr order from PGCIL

NEW DELHI, Mar 15: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 108 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

In a regulatory filing the company said the Rs 108 crore order is for supplying transformers to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

With this order, the company said, its order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,123 crore.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd were trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 18.70 apiece on BSE. (PTI)