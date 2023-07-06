Transfer orders of 211 Forest officials cancelled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, BM Sharma today cancelled the transfer orders of 211 officials including Foresters and Beat Guards issued by the Conservators of Forests (CFs) and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) during May and June this year.

Official sources said that on the directions of the Principal Secretary to Government Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, the orders issued by the respective DFOs and CFs after April 2023, in violation of GAD order, have been cancelled.

Sources added that DFO Jammu had transferred 38 such officials, CF East Circle Jammu 23, DFO Kathua 29, CF West Circle 15, CF Doda Circle 54, DFO Marwah 10, DFO Doda 7, DFO Poonch 9, DFO Billawar 8, DFO Udhampur 14 and DFO Samba 4 officials.