J&K Sr Kickboxing team brings laurels by winning 26 medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Senior Kickboxing team today returned from the National Championship and brought laurels by winning 26 medals.

The Jammu and Kashmir team of 51 players participated in Wako India National Kickboxing Championship (Senior & Masters -Men & Women – All events) from 1 to 5 July at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab. Team won 5 Gold, 6 Silver and 15 Bronze medals in all events. The event was organized by Punjab Kick Boxing Association under the aegis of Wako India Kickboxing Federation.

General Secretary, Abhishek Jain, Kickboxing Association J&K warmly welcomed the team accompanied by Sudarshan Singh (Kickboxing National Referee and state senior coach). They congratulate medal winners. Ajay Verma, MD, president Jammu District Kickboxing Association applauded the efforts of the association and promised to help as much as possible to promote this popular martial sport in J&K. The team was escorted by Danish Padha and Monika Bhan as team coaches.

The players who won gold medals are Dheeraj Partap Singh, Mannya Sharma, Anshika Gupta, Monika. while, silver medalists were Deepanshu, Nakul Sharma, Mannat Mehta, Sahil Hans, Ritwik Mansotra, Sumit Kumar and bronze medals were won by Aashutosh, Masib Gulzar, Aman Khajuria, Khushi Kumari, Ritwik Mansotra ,Mudasir Rashid Rather, Harshita Sharma, Nukul Sharma, Saksham Sharma, Satvik Jamwal , Ajay Kumar, Manik Singh Manhas, Taruna Sabharwal, Rohit Sharma and Sahil Singh.