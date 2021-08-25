Train service resumes on Badgam-Baramulla track

Srinagar, Aug 25: Train service on Badgam-Baramulla track was resumed on Wednesday, a day after it was suspended due to security reasons following an encounter between militants and security forces at Sopore, official sources said.

Three Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in the encounter and operation was declared closed in the afternoon.

Today train service resumed on Badgam-Baramulla track, they said, adding that Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region was not affected and trains were running normally.

Train service has become very popular as it is very cheap, fast and safe against other mode of transport available in the Kashmir valley. (Agencies)